Former Epic executive to lead ChristianaCare EHR switch

Newark, Del.-based ChristianaCare has hired a new executive to oversee its switch to an Epic EHR.

Robert Hartmann has been appointed vice president of EHR transformation at the three-hospital system, which plans to go live with Epic in fall 2026.

Mr. Hartmann most recently served as director of enterprise systems at health IT consultant Tegria, where he helped manage the $1.2 billion transition to Epic at New Hyde Park, N.Y.-based Northwell Health. He also spent over nine years with Epic, ending his time there as director of implementations in 2021.

At ChristianaCare, he will report to COO Ric Cuming, EdD, RN.