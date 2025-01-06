Former Steward VP joins independent hospital

Holyoke (Mass.) Medical Center has appointed Vishal Tiwari, MD, as its chief medical officer.

Dr. Tiwari most recently served as vice president of medical affairs and regional medical director for three Steward Health Care hospitals in the Boston area. He previously served as a medical director at Springfield, Mass.-based BayState Health and as senior medical director of its regional health plan, Health New England, according to a Jan. 6 news release.

Holyoke Medical Center is a 219-bed independent community hospital with more than 1,600 employees, including more than 375 physicians and consulting staff.