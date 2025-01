The Society of Thoracic Surgeons has named Joseph Sabik III, MD, as its president for the 2025 term, according to a Jan. 26 news release.

Dr. Sabik serves as surgeon-in-chief at Cleveland-based University Hospitals, chair of the surgery departments at University Hospitals Cleveland Medical Center and Case Western Reserve University School of Medicine, and a cardiothoracic surgeon with University Hospitals Harrington Heart & Vascular Institute.