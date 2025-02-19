Connecticut long-term care hospital taps CEO

Crista Durand has been named president and CEO of New Britain, Conn.-based Hospital for Special Care, a long-term acute care facility.

Ms. Durand most recently served as president and CEO of Newport (R.I.) Hospital, a role she held for a decade, according to a Feb. 17 hospital news release.

She succeeds Lynn Ricci, who was appointed CEO in 2015 and previously shared plans to retire in 2025.

Hospital for Special Care is the fourth largest free-standing long-term acute care hospital in the U.S., according to its website.