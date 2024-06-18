Connecticut long-term care hospital CEO to retire

Lynn Ricci plans to retire as president and CEO of the New Britain, Conn.-based Hospital for Special Care in 2025.

Ms. Ricci joined the hospital in 2004 and was appointed to CEO in 2015.

"It has been my honor and privilege to serve HFSC for 20 years, including the last 9 years as the President and CEO," she said in a June 11 hospital news release shared with Becker's. "I have been blessed to lead an amazing team of healthcare professionals who are ceaseless in their efforts to help our patients strengthen, heal and rebuild."

Ms. Ricci will step out of her role once a successor is chosen and onboarded. Hospital for Special Care is the fourth-largest freestanding, long-term acute care hospital in the nation and only one of two that serves both adults and children, according to the release.