BayCare names new benefits vice president

Clearwater, Fla.-based BayCare Health System named Marc Hallee vice president of total rewards on Jan. 6.

In his new role, Mr. Hallee will oversee the development and strategic implementation of Total Rewards, BayCare's term for its benefits, workers' compensation and compensation leave services, according to a Jan. 16 news release.

Mr. Hallee will also be responsible for meeting the needs of the system's more than 33,000 members by designing competitive, scalable and sustainable rewards programs,according to BayCare. He will also focus on recruitment and retention, along with effective, communicative strategies across the system for employees.

He will succeed Nikki Dailey, who will become BayCare's chief team resources officer when Kyle Barr retires in February.

Prior to his new role, Mr. Hallee served in Chicago as senior client partner and chief growth officer for healthcare at Korn Ferry, a Los Angeles-based organizational consulting firm.





