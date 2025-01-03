Illinois system names new CEO

Jay Carmichael has been named president and CEO of Paris, Ill.-based Horizon Health, effective Jan. 20.

He succeeds Ollie Smith, who retired at the end of 2024 after an 11-year tenure as CEO, according to a Jan. 2 news release from the health system.

Mr. Carmichael most recently served as COO of Tifton, Ga.-based Southwell, which includes a 20-bed rural hospital and a 95-bed skilled nursing facility, the release said.

Horizon Health operates a hospital, clinics and a behavioral health service, according to its website.