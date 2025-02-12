Tenet hospital in Texas names new CEO

David Byrd was appointed CEO of The Hospitals of Providence-Sierra Campus in El Paso, Texas, according to a Feb. 11 hospital Facebook post.

"An exceptional leader with a passion for building winning teams and advancing patient care through engagement, innovation and compassion, we know he will further expand on the success of the Sierra Campus," the post said.

Mr. Byrd has held various leadership roles across The Hospitals of Providence network, most recently CEO of The Hospitals of Providence-Transmountain Campus in El Paso, according to his LinkedIn page.

The Hospitals of Providence is part of Dallas-based Tenet Healthcare.