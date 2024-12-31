HCA Texas hospital names CEO

Mackenzie Bean (Twitter) -

Joe Hernandez has been appointed CEO of HCA Healthcare's Valley Regional Medical Center in Brownsville, Texas, effective Jan. 1.

Mr. Hernandez most recently served as market CFO and chief staffing officer for HCA Healthcare Las Palmas Del Sol Healthcare, a two-campus system based in El Paso, Texas. 

He first joined Nashville, Tenn.-based HCA Healthcare in 2017 as CFO of Valley Regional Medical Center. In 2020, he was appointed CFO of Rio Grande Regional Hospital in McAllen, Texas, according to a Dec. 30 news release. 

Copyright © 2024 Becker's Healthcare. All Rights Reserved. Privacy Policy. Cookie Policy. Linking and Reprinting Policy.

 

Articles We Think You'll Like

 

Featured Whitepapers

Featured Webinars

10 Most-Read Articles