HCA Texas hospital names CEO

Joe Hernandez has been appointed CEO of HCA Healthcare's Valley Regional Medical Center in Brownsville, Texas, effective Jan. 1.

Mr. Hernandez most recently served as market CFO and chief staffing officer for HCA Healthcare Las Palmas Del Sol Healthcare, a two-campus system based in El Paso, Texas.

He first joined Nashville, Tenn.-based HCA Healthcare in 2017 as CFO of Valley Regional Medical Center. In 2020, he was appointed CFO of Rio Grande Regional Hospital in McAllen, Texas, according to a Dec. 30 news release.