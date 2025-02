David McCormack, who has served as CEO of Selma, Ala.-based Vaughan Regional Medical Center since 2016, will retire in the first quarter of 2025.

During his tenure, Mr. McCormack oversaw the opening of new clinics, including a dialysis clinic and a new primary and urgent care center in 2024, according to a Feb. 3 health system news release.

Vaughan Regional Medical Center is a 175-bed facility and is part of Louisville, Ky.-based ScionHealth, the release said.