Heather Corte-Real, DNP, MSN, is joining Wilson (Calif.) Medical Center as chief nursing officer.

She will step into the role in January, according to a news release sent to local news outlets. Previously, Dr. Corte-Real served as dual chief nursing and operating officer of JFK Memorial Hospital in Indio, Calif.

Wilson Medical Center is a 294-bed facility. It is part of Duke LifePoint, a joint venture between Brentwood, Tenn.-based LifePoint Health and Durham, N.C.-based Duke Health.