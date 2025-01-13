Delaware system names new COO

Kyle Benoit was named executive vice president COO of Dover, Del.-based Bayhealth, effective Jan. 6.

Mr. Benoit most recently served as senior vice president and COO of Kankakee, Ill.-based Riverside Healthcare, according to a Jan. 13 health system news release.

In his new role, Mr. Benoit is responsible for leading daily operations at the system. He will oversee supply chain, service lines, outpatient and ambulatory services, and planning and business development, the release said.

Bayhealth includes two hospitals, a freestanding emergency department, an urgent care center and multiple satellite facilities and physician practices.