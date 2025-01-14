Adventist names hospital president

Daffodil Baez has been named president of Adventist HealthCare Fort Washington (Md.) Medical Center.

Ms. Baez, who currently serves as CEO of Howard University Faculty Practice Plan, joined Gaithersburg, Md.-based Adventist HealthCare in 2023, according to a Jan. 14 health system news release shared with Becker's.

Since joining Adventist, Ms. Baez has improved clinical quality metrics and enhanced operational and financial performance through EMR and revenue cycle platform upgrades, the release said.

She succeeds Eunmee Shim, MSN, who was named president of OSF HealthCare St. Joseph Medical Center in Bloomington, Ill., and assumed the role Jan. 6.