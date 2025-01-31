Illinois hospital taps former CEO for interim role

Bradley Solberg has been appointed interim CEO of Hammond-Henry Hospital in Geneseo, Ill., effective Feb. 12.

Mr. Solberg previously served as the hospital's CEO from 2001 to 2014, during which he oversaw three major construction projects, according to a Jan. 30 hospital news release.

From 2015 to 2023, he was president of OSF HealthCare Saint James-John W. Albrecht Medical Center in Pontiac, Ill., according to his LinkedIn profile.

He succeeds CFO Jodie Criswell, who was appointed interim CEO in December following the departure of Dave Smith.

Hammond-Henry Hospital operates clinics, a long-term care living center and rehabilitation services.