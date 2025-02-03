Louisiana system COO to retire after 23 years

Sharon Toups, COO of Covington, La.-based St. Tammany Health System, plans to retire after 23 years in the role.

Jack Khashou will succeed her as COO, according to a Jan. 16 health system news release.

Mr. Khashou has been with the system for 11 years, most recently serving as administrator of St. Tammany Cancer Center-A Campus of Ochsner Medical Center. In his new role, he will oversee the system's daily operations, including ancillary and support departments, the release said.

St. Tammany Health System operates the 281-bed St. Tammany Parish Hospital, 12 medical clinics, and home health services.