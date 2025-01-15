Rhode Island hospital names chief nursing officer

The Miriam Hospital in Providence, R.I., has named Seanna Zimmerman, DNP, RN, vice president and chief nursing officer.

As CNO of the 247-bed hospital, she will oversee strategic initiatives to improve patient care and nursing operations, according to a Jan. 14 news release sent to Becker's.

Dr. Zimmerman has more than 20 years of experience in nursing leadership in inpatient and ambulatory settings. She previously served as director of critical care and respiratory therapy at Rhode Island Hospital.

Both hospitals are part of Providence-based Brown University Health, formerly known as Lifespan.