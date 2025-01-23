Children's Minnesota CEO to retire

Marc Gorelick, MD, president and CEO of Minneapolis-based Children's Minnesota, will retire in July after a 42-year medical career.

Dr. Gorelick joined Children's Minnesota in March 2017 and transitioned to the CEO role in December of that year.

During his tenure, Children’s Minnesota expanded its outpatient and ambulatory services to more than a dozen locations across the 11-county Twin Cities metro area and appointed its first chief equity and inclusion officer, according to a news release.

He also authored the book "Saving Our Kids: An ER Doc’s Common-Sense Solution to the Gun Crisis" and has been an advocate for passing laws aimed at improving health equity for children.

"Dr. Gorelick's impact on Children’s Minnesota has been profound, far-reaching and will have [a] long-lasting impact," JJ Kuhn, chair of the governance board, said in the release.

"Under his leadership, the organization built on its already strong foundation to advance the standards for pediatric care while prioritizing equity, diversity and inclusion in all aspects of the organization's work.

"His selfless dedication to Children's Minnesota and his advocacy on behalf of all children in our community will have a lasting impact well beyond his retirement. We will deeply miss Marc and are thankful for his significant contributions to Children's Minnesota as a leader in the region now and for many years to come."

Prior to joining Children's Minnesota, Dr. Gorelick was executive vice president and COO of Milwaukee-based Children's Hospital of Wisconsin.