Maryland system taps revenue cycle VP

Gaithersburg, Md.-based Adventist HealthCare has named Pamela McClain vice president of revenue cycle and managed care, according to a post on her LinkedIn page.

Ms. McClain serves as the vice president for acute and rehab hospitals, as well as ambulatory and managed care, according to her LinkedIn page.

She joined the health system as assistant vice president of managed care in September 2023 and was named vice president of ambulatory revenue cycle and managed care in July, according to her LinkedIn page.