Johns Hopkins Hospital taps new CNO

Effective Feb. 24, Sharon Smyth, DNP, RN, will become chief nursing officer of The Johns Hopkins Hospital in Baltimore.

Dr. Smyth currently serves as CNO and vice president of nursing at Baltimore-based Johns Hopkins Bayview Medical Center. She will succeed Deborah Baker, DNP, as CNO of The Johns Hopkins Hospital, the flagship facility of Johns Hopkins Health System.

The transition will enable Dr. Baker to focus solely on her system-level role as senior vice president for nursing at Johns Hopkins Health System. She has served in the dual role for eight years.