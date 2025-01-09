Cleveland Clinic exec heads to Joint Commission

The Joint Commission has appointed Marleina Davis as executive vice president and chief legal officer.

Ms. Davis joins the organization from Cleveland Clinic, where she served as deputy chief legal officer and assistant secretary for 13 years.

In her new role, she will oversee all legal, compliance and corporate governance matters for The Joint Commission enterprise, which includes the accrediting body, its international arm, Joint Commission Resources and the National Quality Forum. Ms. Davis will also serve as secretary of the organization's Board of Commissioners.

"We are excited to welcome Marleina Davis," Jonathan Perlin, MD, PhD, president and CEO of The Joint Commission and Joint Commission International, said in a Jan. 9 news release. "Her leadership and extensive expertise in healthcare will be instrumental in implementing our growth and mission strategies, allowing us to further enable the highest standards of healthcare quality and patient safety for all."