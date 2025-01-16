Froedtert ThedaCare names regional president

Bryce Gartland, MD, has been named south region president for Milwaukee-based Froedtert ThedaCare Health, effective Feb. 3.

Dr. Gartland spent 17 years with Atlanta-based Emory Healthcare, most recently serving as hospital group president and co-chief of clinical operations, according to a Jan. 15 Froedtert ThedaCare news release. He previously served as CEO of Emory University Hospital.

Under his leadership, Emory acquired and improved the performance of DeKalb Medical Center, a three-hospital system.

Froedtert ThedaCare is an 18-hospital system with more than 360 outpatient locations.