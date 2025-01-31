New York system taps CIO

Leo Bodden has been named senior vice president and CIO of Westchester Medical Center Health Network in Valhalla, N.Y.

Mr. Bodden previously spent 25 years at New York City-based NewYork-Presbyterian, overseeing the health system's technology and digital transformation strategy. At WMCHealth Network, Mr. Bodden will be responsible for technology integration and standardization. He will focus on digital transformation efforts to improve patient experience, operational efficiency and cybersecurity, according to a Jan. 30 news release sent to Becker's.

WMCHealth is a 1,700-bed system with nine hospitals throughout the Hudson Valley region. The organization employs more than 12,000 people and has more than 3,000 attending physicians.