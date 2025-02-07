Illinois hospital CEO stepping down

Beth King is stepping down as CEO of JCH HealthCare, which manages the 67-bed Jersey Community Hospital in Jerseyville, Ill., according to a health system news release shared with Becker's.

Ms. King is departing "to pursue her passion in the finance field," JCH HealthCare said. COO Kevin Goss has been appointed interim CEO.

Ms. King joined Jersey Community as CFO in May 2014. She became the permanent CEO in August 2020 after serving in the position on an interim basis.

During her tenure, the hospital achieved various milestones, according to the release, including the expansion of infrastructure, a transition to the Cerner EMR system and multiple recognitions as one of the Top 100 Rural and Community Hospitals by the Chartis Group.

Mr. Goss' appointment as interim CEO took effect Feb. 1. Ms. King’s last day at JCH HealthCare is Feb. 14.

Apart from Jersey Community, JCH HealthCare also operates a multispecialty medical group with more than 40 providers, a walk-in clinic and a 25,000-square-foot Wellness Center.