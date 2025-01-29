HCA hospital names chief nurse

TriStar NorthCrest Medical Center in Springfield, Tenn., has named Christine Lunger, as chief nursing officer.

The 109-bed hospital is part of Nashville, Tenn.-based HCA Healthcare. Ms. Lunger has worked with HCA for more than 15 years, most recently as associate CNO at TriStar Summit Medical Center, a 234-bed hospital in Nashville, according to a news release sent to local publications Jan. 28.

Brentwood, Tenn.-based TriStar Health is a regional division of HCA, with 16 locations in Tennessee and Southern Kentucky.