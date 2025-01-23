Geisinger taps new chief medical officer

Jason Mitchell, MD, is set to join Danville, Pa.-based Geisinger as executive vice president and chief medical officer March 24.

Dr. Mitchell, a family medicine physician, will join the health system from Albuquerque, N.M.-based Presbyterian Healthcare Services, where he has spent the past 10 years as chief medical and clinical transformation officer. He has worked with Presbyterian for nearly two decades. At Geisinger, Dr. Mitchell will lead a team of more than 1,600 employed physicians.

Edward Hartle, MD, Geisinger's previous CMO, shared plans to retire last July. Dr. Hartle worked with Geisinger for nearly 30 years, including the last six as CMO.

Geisinger operates 10 hospital campuses across urban and rural communities in Pennsylvania. It also includes a health plan with 600,000 members. In 2024, Geisinger was acquired by Risant Health, a nonprofit formed by Oakland, Calif.-based Kaiser Permanente.