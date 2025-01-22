UNT Health Science Center president to resign following body donation program scrutiny

Sylvia Trent-Adams, PhD, RN, will resign as president of the University of North Texas Health Science Center at Fort Worth.

The University of North Texas System announced its board of regents accepted Dr. Trent-Adams' resignation "by mutual agreement," effective Jan. 31. The board also authorized Kirk Calhoun, MD, who retired as president of the University of Texas at Tyler and board chair of the UT Health East Texas Health System in May, to serve as interim president of HSC beginning Feb. 1.

"The board of regents and the UNT System are grateful for Dr. Trent-Adams' contributions and service to HSC," the system said in a statement posted on its website Jan. 21. "Both as president and previously as executive vice president and chief strategy officer, Dr. Trent-Adams served HSC and its students with dedication, integrity and respect."

In a letter Dr. Trent-Adams sent to HSC, which the organization shared with Becker's, she said, "My reasons are personal, but please know I only arrived at this decision after a great deal of thought and consideration."

Her departure follows an NBC News investigation into HSC's Willed Body Program. The investigation, published in the fall, found bodies were used for medical research or training without consent from surviving family members, according to NBC News and the Morning News. The investigation resulted in suspension of the body donation program as well as multiple firings.

Dr. Trent-Adams has served as president of HSC since September 2022. Before that, she was HSC's executive vice president and chief strategy officer.

HSC is a health science university that includes the Texas College of Osteopathic Medicine as well as the College of Biomedical Sciences, College of Public Health, College of Health Professions, College of Pharmacy and the recently established College of Nursing.





