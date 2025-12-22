C-suite job cuts, restructuring continue in 2025

Amid leadership restructuring, several hospitals and health systems have recently cut, combined or expanded C-suite roles.

Becker’s has reported on the following leadership changes — driven by shifting priorities, systemwide realignments, executive exits or workforce reductions — since Feb. 24.

Note: This page was created April 28 and updated Dec. 22.

Nov. 25-Dec. 19

1. Clearwater, Fla.-based BayCare Health System appointed Kate Sawa as its first chief philanthropy officer. She will continue to serve as president of the St. Joseph’s Hospitals Foundation in an expanded role leading systemwide philanthropic initiatives.

2. Miami-based Nicklaus Children’s recognized into a regional operating structure, naming Saima Aftab, MD, president of network services. She will continue to serve as senior vice president and chief strategy officer.

3. Reno, Nev.-based Renown Health expanded Chris Nicholas’ leadership to now also serve as system COO, effective Jan. 1. He will continue as CEO of Renown Regional Medical Center.

4. Chuck Sherwin, president of MyMichigan Medical Center Midland, will now also serve as president for MyMichigan Medical Centers in Alma, Clare and Mt. Pleasant, effective Feb. 1. It is part of efforts to centralize leadership across its four medical centers to enhance coordination and care delivery.

5. Chapel Hill, N.C.-based UNC Health expanded the role of Jeff Strickler, DHA, RN, to serve as president of UNC Health Rockingham in Eden, N.C. He will continue as president of UNC Health Chatham in Siler City, N.C.

6. Wailuku, Hawaii-based Maui Health expanded the role of Penny Koval, MSN, RN, critical access hospitals administrator, to also serve as vice president and assistant CEO.

Sept. 8-Nov. 3

1. Buffalo, N.Y.-based Catholic Health appointed a leader to oversee three of its hospitals, which were previously led by two leaders. Jeremy Essman will serve as president of Kenmore (N.Y.) Mercy Hospital, Mount St. Mary’s Hospital in Lewiston, N.Y., and Lockport (N.Y.) Memorial Hospital. He succeeds Walt Ludwig at Kenmore Mercy and takes over responsibilities previously held by COO Jim Garvey at Mount St. Mary’s and Lockport Memorial.

2. Abhi Rastogi was named CEO of Philadelphia-based Temple Health, effective in January, and will continue to lead Temple University Hospital in addition to the systemwide role.

3. The pending closure of Select Speciality Hospital-South Dakota will result in 90 layoffs, including the chief nursing officer role.

4. John Ryan was named chief administrative officer of Philadelphia-based Temple Health and will continue to serve as executive vice president and general counsel.

5. Charles Bareis, MD, chief medical officer of MacNeal Hospital in Berwyn, Ill., will continue to serve in his current role and take on additional responsibilities as hospital president. He fills the role previously held by Pierre Monice, who was named president and CEO of Fort Lauderdale, Fla.-based Holy Cross Health in May.

6. Ronette WIley, BSN, RN, COO of Arnot Health and Centralus Health, assumed an expanded role as president of Arnot Ogden Medical Center in Elmira, N.Y.

Aug. 4-29

1. Portland-based Oregon Health & Science University eliminated its COO role in August. Areas of responsibility are being assigned to other members of the health system’s leadership team, including the new CEO when hired.

2. Monte Wilson, CEO of Christus St. Frances Cabrini Hospital in Alexandria, La., assumed an expanded role to oversee two additional hospitals. Mr. Wilson now also leads Christus Ochsner Southwestern Louisiana, which includes two hospitals in Lake Charles.

3. Rockville Centre, N.Y.-based Catholic Health expanded the role of Joseph Manopella, president of Mercy Hospital in Rockville Centre. He now also serves as president of St. Joseph Hospital in Bethpage, N.Y.

4. Magnolia (Ark.) Regional Medical Center expanded the role of its chief nursing officer. Stephanie Schmittou, MSN, RN, now also serves as COO.

5. Salt Lake City-based Intermountain Health expanded the role of Dustin Lipson, president of Primary Children’s Hospital’s Salt Lake Campus. Mr. Lipson now serves as children’s market president for the Canyons Region.

July 10-21

1. St. Cloud, Minn.-based CentraCare restructured its leadership team to strengthen integration and enhance collaboration. The system phased out one physician vice president role and reduced its number of vice presidents of operations from four to three. The remaining three vice presidents of operations will take on expanded roles and be paired with a physician leader, who are also stepping into expanded roles. CentraCare additionally combined some Minnesota markets, broadening the responsibilities of three regional presidents.

2. Boston Medical Center Health System expanded the roles of two leaders to support the integration of two recently acquired hospitals. Joe Camillus was named system COO, formalizing his role overseeing operations and financial performance. Anthony Hollenberg, MD, was named system chief physician executive in addition to his current role as president of Boston Medical Center.

3. José López, MD, chief medical officer of Fort Lauderdale, Fla.-based Holy Cross Health, will additionally serve as COO.

June 24-July 7

1. Jake Lancaster, MD, was appointed to an expanded role as the inaugural chief medical officer of Memphis, Tenn.-based Baptist Memorial Health Care’s BestHealth Employee Well-being Program. He will also continue serving as CMO for Baptist Medical Group and chief medical information officer for the health system.

2. Atlanta-based Emory Healthcare expanded the roles of two leaders. CEO Joon Lee, MD, is now also executive vice president for health affairs of Emory University and vice chair of the Emory Healthcare board of directors. Christopher Augostini, recently hired as executive vice president and enterprise COO, was also named executive vice president of business administration for Emory University and CFO for Emory Healthcare and Emory University.

3. Valhalla, N.Y.-based Westchester Medical Center Health Network tapped Andrew Pickens, MD, as executive director of its western region hospitals. He will continue serving as senior vice president and CMO of the region.

4. C. Todd Jones, chief ambulatory services officer at Clearwater, Fla.-based BayCare Health System, took on a dual role to include chief strategy officer.

May 6-28

1. South Bend, Ind.-based Beacon Health System made several leadership changes ahead of its planned acquisition of Ascension Michigan’s southwest region. Carl Risk, president of Elkhart (Ind.) General Hospital, will take on an expanded role as president of Borgess Hospital and integration executive for the Ascension Michigan facilities.

2. Kathy Griffis, RN, chief nursing officer of Mount Pleasant, Texas-based Titus Regional Medical Center, was also named COO in an expanded role.

3. Edison, N.J.-based Hackensack Meridian Health eliminated its regional president role to create two new positions as part of a leadership team restructuring: president of the acute care hospital division and president of specialty hospitals and clinical services.

Jose Azar, MD, who has served as chief quality officer since 2022, was tapped for an expanded role as executive vice president, chief quality officer and clinical service line officer.

4. Keri Eisenbeis, chief of staff and chief communications officer at Clearwater, Fla.-based BayCare Health System, assumed an expanded role as chief of staff and chief communications and marketing officer.

Feb. 24-April 28

1. Following the April departure of Sioux Falls, S.D.-based Sanford Health chief of staff Andy Wentzy, Ryan Nelson was named senior executive adviser to the CEO and Nathan Peterson, previously chief strategy and development officer, was named chief strategy officer. The restructured leadership responsibilities are “intended to ensure we have the necessary capabilities and experience at the table to maintain momentum toward our goals in an increasingly dynamic healthcare landscape,” according to President and CEO Bill Gassen.

2. Albuquerque-based UNM Health System eliminated 53 leadership roles, including the CFO, chief human resources officer and president of Sandoval Regional Medical Center in Rio Rancho, N.M.

3. After Mitch Leckelt retires June 1 as CEO of UP Health System-Bell in Ishpeming, Mich., the health system will restructure its leadership team. Tonya Darner, CEO of UP Health System-Marquette (Mich.), will expand her role to serve as market CEO for both Marquette and Bell hospitals.

4. In March, Gray Goncz, DO, was named president and chief restructuring officer of Insight Hospital and Medical Center Trumbull in Warren, Ohio. Dr. Goncz succeeds Cindy Russo and continues to serve as the hospital’s chief medical officer.

5. Bellaire, Texas-based Harris Health created three new CEO positions in February, expanding leadership roles for Glorimar Medina, MD (CEO of hospital campuses), Jennifer Small (CEO of ambulatory care services) and Kiki Teal, MSN, RN (CEO of correctional health).

6. Ava Collins was appointed president of Northern Light Eastern Maine Medical Center in Bangor in February while continuing to serve as senior vice president for Brewer, Maine-based Northern Light Health.

7. In February, Orlando (Fla.) Health eliminated 940 jobs ahead of the April 22 closure of Rockledge Hospital and four outpatient departments, aiming to keep affected employees in the system. A regional CFO and assistant COO were among the leadership positions eliminated.