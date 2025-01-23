New Mexico system taps hospital chief executive

Callie Parks has been appointed hospital chief executive at Presbyterian Santa Fe (N.M.) Medical Center after serving in the role on an interim basis since July.

Before her interim appointment, Ms. Parks was the hospital's director of operations, according to a Jan. 22 LinkedIn post from Albuquerque, N.M.-based Presbyterian Healthcare Services.

She previously served as associate vice president of hospital operations at Little Rock, Ark.-based Baptist Health, according to her LinkedIn profile.

Presbyterian Healthcare Services operates nine hospitals.