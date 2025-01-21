Georgia health system names UNC Health leader VP of revenue cycle

Brunswick, Ga.-based Southeast Georgia Health System has named Julie Floyd vice president of revenue cycle.

Ms. Floyd joins the health system from Chapel Hill, N.C.-based UNC Health, where she most recently served as system vice president of professional revenue operations, according to a Jan. 20 news release from Hartz Search. She previously served as the system's executive director of physician revenue cycle.

Prior to joining UNC Health, Ms. Floyd served as associate chief revenue officer at Lexington, Ky.-based University of Kentucky Healthcare.