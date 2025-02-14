UTHealth Houston taps interim president

LaTanya Love, MD, was appointed interim president of UT Health Science Center at Houston, effective March 1.

Dr. Love has a long history with UTHealth Houston, including her residency, which she completed in internal medicine and pediatrics in 2004, according to a Feb. 14 news release. Currently, she is dean of education at the McGovern Medical School and executive vice president of student and university affairs.

In her new role, Dr. Love will succeed Giuseppe Colasurdo, MD, who announced in 2024 that he would step down as president, according to the release.

UTHealth Houston is part of the UT System, which comprises 14 academic and medical institutions that enroll more than 256,000 students.