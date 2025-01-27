Johns Hopkins Medicine names chief physician

Baltimore-based Johns Hopkins Medicine has appointed Richard Redett, MD, a pediatric plastic surgeon, as physician-in-chief. He will also serve as vice dean for clinical affairs at Johns Hopkins University School of Medicine, according to a Jan. 27 news release.

Dr. Redett is known for innovative procedures, including cleft lip and palate surgery, as well as hand, upper extremity and genital transplantations.

He joined the Johns Hopkins faculty in 2003 and has since served in a variety of leadership roles. As director of plastic and reconstructive surgery, Dr. Redett played a pivotal role in expanding the department's research portfolio and growing its residency and fellowship programs.

For the past 14 months, Dr. Redett has served as interim vice dean for clinical affairs.

Johns Hopkins Medicine operates six academic and community hospitals, and a network of surgery centers and outpatient locations. It also includes the university's school of medicine.