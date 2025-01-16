Michigan hospital CEO to exit for role in Washington state

Andy Bertapelle, MSN, RN, CEO of Schoolcraft Memorial Hospital in Manistique, Mich., plans to step down from his role April 4.

Mr. Bertapelle has accepted a new CEO role in Washington state, according to a Jan. 9 hospital news release. He has led the critical access hospital since 2022.

Before joining Schoolcraft Memorial Hospital, Mr. Bertapelle held various nursing leadership roles, including chief nursing officer at multiple hospitals, according to his LinkedIn profile.

Schoolcraft Memorial Hospital comprises clinics, home care and hospice services, and rehabilitation services.