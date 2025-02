Brenda Palmore was named vice president of operations at VCU Health Community Memorial Hospital in South Hill, Va., effective Jan. 8.

Dr. Pamore joined the hospital in 1998 and most recently served as vice president of practice management and business development. In that role, she oversaw 17 hospital-owned clinics, according to a Feb. 13 system news release.

She will continue to oversee the hospital's foundation.