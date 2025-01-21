Kaiser taps regional health plan president

Oakland, Calif.-based Kaiser Permanente has appointed Wendy Watson as president of Kaiser Foundation Health Plan and Hospitals of the Northwest, effective Feb. 16.

Ms. Watson has been with Kaiser for more than three decades, most recently serving as COO of the system's Northwest region. Her previous leadership roles include vice president of ambulatory care and clinical services, and senior director of primary care and behavioral health.

Ms. Watson will succeed Jeff Collins, who is slated to retire next month, according to a Jan. 21 news release.

Kaiser Foundation Health Plan of the Northwest oversees healthcare and coverage for more than 612,000 members in Oregon and southwest Washington, along with dental care and coverage for more than 285,000 members.