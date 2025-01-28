Vermont hospital taps chief medical officer

Brattleboro (Vt.) Memorial Hospital named Aida Avdic, MD, chief medical officer, the Brattleboro Reformer reported Jan. 27.

Dr. Avdic will oversee all medical operational areas at the facility, including oversight of the BMH Medical Group. She replaces Kathleen McGraw, MD, who stepped down in December after service as chief medical officer and chief medical information officer for 12 years.

Dr. Avdic previously served as the medical director of Brattleboro Memorial's hospitalist service since 2012.