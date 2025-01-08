California hospital COO exits for HCA Virginia CEO role

Nanette Logan, DNP, has been named CEO of Dominion Hospital in Falls Church, Va.

Dr. Logan stepped into the role Jan. 6, according to a Dec. 22 HCA Virginia Health System news release.

Dr. Logan previously served as COO of Regional Medical Center of San Jose (Calif.), a 258-bed acute care hospital. In that role, she led strategic operations and initiatives that resulted in improved patient outcomes and staff engagement, the release said.

Her final day as COO was Dec. 13, a hospital spokesperson confirmed to Becker's.

Dominion Hospital is a freestanding mental healthcare facility and part of the 14-hospital HCA Virginia Health System.