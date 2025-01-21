Maine hospital names COO

Matthew Wolden was named COO of MaineHealth's Maine Medical Center in Portland.

Mr. Wolden is currently COO of UCSF Health's St. Mary's and St. Francis hospitals in San Francisco, according to a Jan. 21 news release.

His previous roles at UCSF Health include vice president of core operations and senior operations executive for integration, vice president of clinical services, and vice president of quality and patient safety.

MaineHealth, based in Portland, includes a level 1 trauma medical center, eight additional licensed hospitals, pediatric care services, a behavioral healthcare network, diagnostic services as well as home health, hospice and senior care services.