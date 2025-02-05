HCA Florida hospital names chief medical officer

Victor Jaffe, DO, has been named chief medical officer at HCA Florida Northwest Hospital in Margate.

Dr. Jaffe has more than 25 years of healthcare experience in various leadership roles. He joins HCA Florida Healthcare from Delray Medical Center in Delray Beach, Fla., where he served as a physician advisor overseeing utilization management, according to a Feb. 1 news release sent to local news outlets. Before that, he was chief academic officer at Palmetto General Hospital in Hialeah, Fla.

HCA Florida Northwest Hospital is a 289-bed facility. It is one of 49 hospital campuses within HCA Florida Healthcare, which is based in Davie.