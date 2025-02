Char Boulch, DNP, has been named CEO of Saline Memorial Hospital in Benton, Ark., effective Feb. 17.

Dr. Boulch has served as the hospital's chief nursing officer since 2023, according to a Feb. 7 hospital news release. Under her leadership, Saline Memorial improved quality metrics, including preventable harm reduction and patient experience scores.

Saline Memorial is an acute care facility and part of Brentwood, Tenn.-based Lifepoint Health.