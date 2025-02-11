Lurie Children's names transplant surgery leader

Ann & Robert H. Lurie Children's Hospital of Chicago has named Juan Caicedo, MD, division head of transplant and advanced hepatobiliary surgery, and surgical director for the Siragusa Transplantation Center.

He succeeds Riccardo Superina, MD, who served in the role for almost 30 years, according to a Feb. 10 news release from the hospital.

Dr. Caicedo is also a professor of surgery at Chicago-based Northwestern University's Feinberg School of Medicine. He will continue to serve as director for both the Living Donor Liver Transplant Program and the Hispanic Transplant Program at Northwestern, which he founded, the release said.

Dr. Superina will continue to serve as surgical director for both advanced hepatobiliary surgery and the Intestinal Transplant Program at Lurie Children's, and continue to hold the Robert E. Schneider Chair in Transplantation.