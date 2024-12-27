Missouri hospital names new COO

Dana Anderson, MSN, RN, was named COO of Mosaic Medical Center-Maryville (Mo.), effective Feb. 1.

Ms. Anderson most recently served as president of Mosaic Long Term Acute Care Hospital in St. Joseph, Mo., according to a Dec. 20 memo that was sent to staff and shared with Becker's.

Ms. Anderson will work alongside Scott Koelliker, RN, who was named interim president in October following the resignation of Nate Blackford.

She joined the St. Joseph-based system in 2001 as a patient care associate before transitioning to nursing and leadership roles.

An interim president for the St. Joseph-based hospital will be announced soon, according to the memo.