New Hampshire hospital CEO to step down ahead of HCA integration

Nashville, Tenn.-based HCA Healthcare has appointed a CEO and other leaders for Catholic Medical Center in Manchester, N.H., ahead of its anticipated integration into the system.

The transaction for Catholic Medical Center to join HCA Healthcare is expected to close Feb. 1, according to a Jan. 29 health system news release shared with Becker's.

John Skevington has been named CEO of the 330-bed hospital, effective Feb. 1. He joined HCA Healthcare in 2009 and most recently served as interim CEO of HCA's Portsmouth (N.H.) Regional Hospital. Before that, he was CEO of HCA's Parkland Medical Center in Derry, N.H.

Mr. Skevington will succeed Alex Walker, who is concluding his tenure as president and CEO, according to a Jan. 29 hospital news release. Mr. Walker will become executive director of the Catholic Health Care Foundation of Greater Manchester on Feb. 1.

Mr. Walker joined Catholic Medical Center in 2012 and has held various leadership roles, including COO, before becoming president and CEO in 2021, the release said.

New HCA-affiliated leaders joining Catholic Medical Center, according to the system release, are:

Pamela Guillory, BSN, chief nursing officer





Joe Pino, interim COO





Nicole Larcomb, vice president of human resources





Adrian Thompson, vice president of operations





Malachi Fisher, vice president of operations





Marwan Chadouli, assistant CFO

The Catholic Medical Center leaders who will remain in their roles are: