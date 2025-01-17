Keck Medicine taps former Providence VP for chief revenue officer role 

Los Angeles-based Keck Medicine of USC has named Elise Myers as chief revenue officer, according to a Jan. 17 post on her LinkedIn page.

Ms. Myers previously served as vice president of clinical revenue integrity for Renton, Wash.-based Providence, according to her LinkedIn page.

Her position transferred to R1 RCM in July as part of Providence's outsourcing partnership with the revenue cycle management company. At R1 RCM, she served as a vice president, supporting the company's operating strategy and programs team.

She also previously served as vice president of revenue cycle strategy and innovation at Providence.