Tenet hospital CEO heads to Dignity

David Ziolkowski was appointed president and CEO of Dignity Health St. Joseph's Medical Center in Stockton, Calif., effective Feb. 10.

Mr. Ziolkowski brings more than two decades of healthcare leadership experience, most recently serving as CEO of Tenet Healthcare's Carondelet St. Mary's Hospital in Tucson, Ariz., according to a Jan. 9 news release.

He succeeds Don Wiley, who retired from St. Joseph's in November.

St. Joseph's is part of San Francisco-based Dignity Health, which is a member of Chicago-based CommonSpirit Health.





