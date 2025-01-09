Intermountain names new chief quality officer

Salt Lake City-based Intermountain Health has appointed Cara Camiolo, MD, as the system's new chief quality and safety officer.

Dr. Camilio has been chief medical officer for Intermountain Health's Desert Region since 2022, according to a Jan. 9 news release shared with Becker's.



Raj Srivastava, MD, has been serving as interim chief quality and safety officer since September, after Heidi Wald, MD, stepped down from the role.



Dr. Camiolo will begin serving as chief quality and safety officer immediately; she will head Intermountain Health's clinical excellence team.



She previously served as associate chief medical officer of clinical shared services, and as service line leader for physical medicine and rehabilitation and for pain management.