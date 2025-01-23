Missouri hospital names permanent president

Scott Koelliker, RN, has been appointed president of Mosaic Medical Center-Maryville (Mo.) after serving in the role on an interim basis since October.

With more than 30 years of healthcare experience, Mr. Koelliker will collaborate with Dana Anderson, MSN, RN, who is set to become COO on Feb. 1, according to a Jan. 22 LinkedIn post from St. Joseph, Mo.-based Mosaic Life Care.

Before being named interim president in October, Mr. Koelliker served as the hospital's interim COO beginning in summer 2024.

He succeeds Nate Blackford, who resigned as president Oct. 30 after leading the 51-bed hospital since 2019.