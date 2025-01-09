Houston Methodist hospital names president of medical staff

Christi Pramudji Dawe, MD, has been named president of the medical staff at Houston Methodist West Hospital.

Dr. Pramudji Dawe assumed the role Jan. 1, a hospital spokesperson confirmed to Becker's.

She joined Houston Methodist West Hospital in 2010 as a physician, according to her LinkedIn profile.

Dr. Pramudji Dawe has nearly 20 years of experience as a urologist and is the founder of a medical spa.

Houston Methodist West Hospital is in the midst of a $247 million expansion project — one result of which will be to increase its bed capacity to 307 — that is expected to be completed by 2027.