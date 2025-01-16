Lee Health names COO

Ben Spence, a nearly 30-year veteran of Fort Myers, Fla.-based Lee Health, has been appointed COO.

In this new position, Mr. Spence will oversee systemwide clinical and financial operations, facilities management, information technology services, supply chain management, analytics, and revenue cycle management, according to a Jan. 13 news release.

Mr. Spence joined Lee Health in 1995 and has held leadership roles in the system's finance department, including system director of reimbursement. He most recently served as chief financial and business services officer from 2014 to 2024 and was appointed to the dual role of chief operating and financial officer in December.

Lee Health said Mr. Spence will continue to fulfill financial leadership responsibilities while the system searches for a new CFO.

Lee Health is a nonprofit health system with more than 14,000 employees.