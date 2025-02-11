Parkview Health names market president

Fort Wayne, Ind.-based Parkview Health has named Julie McCormick, RN, BSN, president of its northeast market.

Ms. McCormick most recently served as vice president of clinical operations and chief nursing officer at Angola, Ind.-based Cameron Memorial Community Hospital, according to a Feb. 10 Parkview news release.

She previously served as the vice president of operations for Parkview Physicians Group. In that role she provided operational leadership to 75 primary care clinics in nine counties. She onboarded new physicians, guided the launch of five startup clinics and implemented value-based care initiatives.





