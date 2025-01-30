Mass General Brigham hospital names president, COO

Kevin Whitney, DNP, RN, was appointed president and COO of Cooley Dickinson Hospital in Northampton, Mass., part of Somerville, Mass.-based Mass General Brigham.

Dr. Whitney brings more than 34 years of healthcare experience to the role, according to a news release.

He currently serves as vice president of community operations for the Mass General Brigham Community Division. Since May 2024, he has also been serving as interim vice president of patient care services and chief nursing officer for Cooley Dickinson.

Dr. Whitney will assume his new role on March 15.